 Imlie's Sai Ketan Rao Roped In For Bigg Boss OTT 3: REPORTS
Imlie's Sai Ketan Rao Roped In For Bigg Boss OTT 3: REPORTS

According to recent media reports, Sai Ketan Rao has been confirmed for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
With Bigg Boss OTT 3 around the corner, various speculations surrounding the names of the contestants that can be seen in the show have been doing rounds for a while now. From Dalljiet Kaur to Shehzada Dhami, a lot of popular names have been reportedly approached for the show. However, there has been no confirmation on who will finally make it.

Well, according to a recent report in the Times Of India, Sai Ketan Rao, last seen helming Star Plus' show Imlie opposite Adrija Roy has been roped in for the show. A source tells the portal that the Imlie fame has already signed the show and is currently preparing for the same.

"Sai has signed the project. He is errently preparing for his participation. He is talking to the stylists at the moment to get his looks sorted for the show,'' tells a source to the portal.

Apparently, the actor was also approached for this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, however, he could not take it up since he was shooting for Imlie at that time. His show Imlie which performed great initially, eventually succumbed to the falling numbers.

Apart from Sai, names that are rumored to be approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3 are Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Dalljiet Kaur, Maxtern, Chestha Bhagat and others.

