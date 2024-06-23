Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Kritika Agar Chalak Nahi Hoti Toh,’ Deepak Chaurasiya Takes Dig At Armaan Malik’s Second Wife

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has just begun and the show has already become the talk of the town. From contestants fighting over ration to them getting mobile phones, this season of the show has started making headlines and how.

Well, in the episode of the show today, Deepak Chaurasiya was seen conducting a podcast with Armaan Malik and his wives Kritika Malik and Payal Malik. It was during this podcast that the popular anchor asked Armaan’s first wife Payal Malik who according to her will win the show. Payal was seen taking Armaan’s name and stated that Kritika is not clever like them. Upon listening to this, Deepak Chaurasiya told Payal that had Kritika not been clever, she would not have been between Armaan and Payal.

Further, when Kritika was asked about this comment of Payal, she reverted stating that Payal has her own reasons of believing so. When Armaan Malik was called, he called his marriage with both Payal and Kritika ‘nature’s gift’ and thus justified his stand.

For the unversed, Armaan Malik is married to both Kritika and Payal Malik and the trio live together.