 Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Kritika Agar Chalak Nahi Hoti Toh,’ Deepak Chaurasiya Takes Dig At Armaan Malik’s Second Wife
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Kritika Agar Chalak Nahi Hoti Toh,’ Deepak Chaurasiya Takes Dig At Armaan Malik’s Second Wife

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Kritika Agar Chalak Nahi Hoti Toh,’ Deepak Chaurasiya Takes Dig At Armaan Malik’s Second Wife

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight, Deepak Chaurasiya was seen taking a dig at Kritika Malik, the second wife of Armaan Malik.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has just begun and the show has already become the talk of the town. From contestants fighting over ration to them getting mobile phones, this season of the show has started making headlines and how.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lakshay Chaudhary Takes Dig At Shivani Kumari: 'Cringe Gawar Aa gayi, Faltu Ki...
article-image

Well, in the episode of the show today, Deepak Chaurasiya was seen conducting a podcast with Armaan Malik and his wives Kritika Malik and Payal Malik. It was during this podcast that the popular anchor asked Armaan’s first wife Payal Malik who according to her will win the show. Payal was seen taking Armaan’s name and stated that Kritika is not clever like them. Upon listening to this, Deepak Chaurasiya told Payal that had Kritika not been clever, she would not have been between Armaan and Payal.

Further, when Kritika was asked about this comment of Payal, she reverted stating that Payal has her own reasons of believing so. When Armaan Malik was called, he called his marriage with both Payal and Kritika ‘nature’s gift’ and thus justified his stand.

For the unversed, Armaan Malik is married to both Kritika and Payal Malik and the trio live together.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Kritika Agar Chalak Nahi Hoti Toh,’ Deepak Chaurasiya Takes Dig At Armaan...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Kritika Agar Chalak Nahi Hoti Toh,’ Deepak Chaurasiya Takes Dig At Armaan...

Zaheer Iqbal Kisses Sonakshi Sinha's Hand In FIRST Wedding Photos: 'Love Guided Through All...

Zaheer Iqbal Kisses Sonakshi Sinha's Hand In FIRST Wedding Photos: 'Love Guided Through All...

Shatrughan Sinha On Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal: 'My Daughter Looks Most Happy With Him'

Shatrughan Sinha On Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal: 'My Daughter Looks Most Happy With Him'

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Bride's Brother Luv Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aayush Sharma...

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Bride's Brother Luv Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aayush Sharma...

Jackky Bhagnani Sells Pooja Entertainment's Juhu Office To Pay Off ₹250 Crore Debt: Report

Jackky Bhagnani Sells Pooja Entertainment's Juhu Office To Pay Off ₹250 Crore Debt: Report