 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lakshay Chaudhary Takes Dig At Shivani Kumari: 'Cringe Gawar Aa gayi, Faltu Ki Gawarpanti'
Popular creator, Lakshay Chaudhary took to his X handle and slammed Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Shivani Kumari.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3 has just begun and the show has already become the news maker. From the viewers not being able to come to terms with Armaan Malik's marriages to Sana Makbul being declared fake, viewers of the show have already given their opinions.

Well, post the primere episode, Lakshay Chaudhary, a popular content creator took to his twitter (Now X) handle to share his opinions on Shivani Kumari, the influencer who hails from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. The popular content creator slammed Shivani and went ahead to address her as 'embarrassing and cringe.' Lakshya also called her a wannabe desi and a gawar and states that she is not able to speak any language decently.

Lakshya writes, ''wanna be desi 🤢🤢🤢🤢

Gaon ke naam pe embarras kar rhi 😭''

The popular creator further writes, ''bhai ye kon cringe gawar agyi.. faltu ki gawarpanti. Na desi bola ja rha na hindi issey.. 🤢🤢 overacting queen.''

After the priemere of the first episode on the 21st of June, the first episode of the show last night witnessed some dramatic twists. While the concept of a 'bahar wala,' was introduced, all the contestants were also handed over mobile phones. However, the contestants still do not have access to the outside world through their respective mobile phones. The show is being hosted by Anil Kapoor this season.

