Who Is Love Kataria? All About Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant & Elvish Yadav's BFF

By: Sachin T | June 23, 2024

Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered online on June 21, and one of the most talked about contestants is Lovekesh Kataria, aka Love Kataria

Until now, he was known as the 'best friend' of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, but not many know that he too is an established YouTuber with millions of followers

Born in 1998 in Gurugram, Love has a strong social media presence, and he is also known as 'Kataria' by his fans

Apart from YouTube videos, Love has also featured in several music videos, including one with Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora

Love managed Elvish's work, social media and promotions when the latter was inside the Bigg Boss house

The two are often seen hanging out together and Love's Instagram is filled with his photos with Elvish

Love revealed that before entering Bigg Boss OTT 3, Elvish gave him tips for the show and asked him to treat it like a vacation

He also stated that more than being an inspiration, Elvish is a brother to him, and that he decided to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3 as he had nothing exciting to do

Thanks For Reading!

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Here's All You Need To Know About Contestant Sana Makbul Khan
Find out More