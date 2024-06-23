Who Is Love Kataria? All About Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant & Elvish Yadav's BFF

By: Sachin T | June 23, 2024
Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered online on June 21, and one of the most talked about contestants is Lovekesh Kataria, aka Love Kataria
Until now, he was known as the 'best friend' of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, but not many know that he too is an established YouTuber with millions of followers
Born in 1998 in Gurugram, Love has a strong social media presence, and he is also known as 'Kataria' by his fans
Apart from YouTube videos, Love has also featured in several music videos, including one with Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora
Love managed Elvish's work, social media and promotions when the latter was inside the Bigg Boss house
The two are often seen hanging out together and Love's Instagram is filled with his photos with Elvish
Love revealed that before entering Bigg Boss OTT 3, Elvish gave him tips for the show and asked him to treat it like a vacation
He also stated that more than being an inspiration, Elvish is a brother to him, and that he decided to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3 as he had nothing exciting to do
