Sara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most religious actresses in Bollywood. She likes to visit temples, and we once again got to see her religious side recently. On Saturday night, the actress performed Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The video of Sara performing the aarti has gone viral on social media.

In the video, we can see that while Sara is performing the aarti, a team member of the actress does a hand gesture to stop filming her. However, the video has still made it to social media. Check out the video below...

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan participated in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat



August 30, 2025

Sara Ali Khan Shooting For Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 In Prayagraj

Sara is currently busy with the shooting of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. A few days ago, a video had gone viral in which the locals of the city got into a fight with the team of film. Reportedly, the crew was beaten up by the locals.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has demanded strict action against them. They posted on X, "During the shooting of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a shocking incident occurred in broad daylight where local goons attacked members of the film crew on set — right in front of everyone."

During the shooting of the film “Pati Patni Aur Woh 2” in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a shocking incident occurred in broad daylight where local goons attacked members of the film crew… pic.twitter.com/6nuDyBHvWn — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) August 29, 2025

It further read, "If the Uttar Pradesh Government cannot provide safety and security to those engaged in film production, then what is the purpose of promoting Noida Film City as a shooting hub? When the government fails to ensure protection, how can producers, Filmmakers, artists, and technicians risk their lives by shooting in Uttar Pradesh? This unfortunate incident took place in the presence of Bollywood superstars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, exposing the lack of proper security arrangements for film shootings in the state."

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 Cast

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role. It is being directed by Mudassar Aziz.

The movie is a sequel to 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.