 Sara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat; Video Goes Viral - Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Sara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Sara Ali Khan, who is shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, performed Ganga aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat. The video of the actress has gone viral on social media. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Sara Ali Khan / X: IANS

Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most religious actresses in Bollywood. She likes to visit temples, and we once again got to see her religious side recently. On Saturday night, the actress performed Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The video of Sara performing the aarti has gone viral on social media.

In the video, we can see that while Sara is performing the aarti, a team member of the actress does a hand gesture to stop filming her. However, the video has still made it to social media. Check out the video below...

Read Also
Sara Ali Khan Dazzles Runway In Floral Rose Gold Lehenga At India Couture Week 2025
article-image

Sara Ali Khan Shooting For Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 In Prayagraj

Sara is currently busy with the shooting of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. A few days ago, a video had gone viral in which the locals of the city got into a fight with the team of film. Reportedly, the crew was beaten up by the locals.

FPJ Shorts
Sara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat; Video Goes Viral - Watch
Sara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat; Video Goes Viral - Watch
Who Is Piotr Szczerek? Polish Businessman Who Sparked Outrage After Snatching Cap From A Young Fan's Hand At US Open 2025
Who Is Piotr Szczerek? Polish Businessman Who Sparked Outrage After Snatching Cap From A Young Fan's Hand At US Open 2025
Mumbai: Malvani Police Seize 204 Kg Ganja, Arms Worth Over ₹70 Lakh; 5 Arrested
Mumbai: Malvani Police Seize 204 Kg Ganja, Arms Worth Over ₹70 Lakh; 5 Arrested
WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Short Notification For 8,477 Posts Out; Check Vacancy Details
WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Short Notification For 8,477 Posts Out; Check Vacancy Details

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has demanded strict action against them. They posted on X, "During the shooting of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a shocking incident occurred in broad daylight where local goons attacked members of the film crew on set — right in front of everyone."

It further read, "If the Uttar Pradesh Government cannot provide safety and security to those engaged in film production, then what is the purpose of promoting Noida Film City as a shooting hub? When the government fails to ensure protection, how can producers, Filmmakers, artists, and technicians risk their lives by shooting in Uttar Pradesh? This unfortunate incident took place in the presence of Bollywood superstars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, exposing the lack of proper security arrangements for film shootings in the state."

Read Also
Sara Ali Khan Birthday: Watch These Films Of Actress On OTT Platforms
article-image

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 Cast

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role. It is being directed by Mudassar Aziz.

The movie is a sequel to 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajkummar Rao Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor On OTT

Rajkummar Rao Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor On OTT

Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 Due To Cancer

Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 Due To Cancer

'Koi Bhi Galat Intention...': Pawan Singh Apologizes To Anjali Raghav; Actress Says, 'Maine Maaf Kar...

'Koi Bhi Galat Intention...': Pawan Singh Apologizes To Anjali Raghav; Actress Says, 'Maine Maaf Kar...

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2: After A Decent Start, Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor...

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2: After A Decent Start, Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor...

'Hindu Mussalman Ka Masla Hi Nahin Tha, Dosti Thi, Sab Insaan The': Salim Khan On faith, Family, And...

'Hindu Mussalman Ka Masla Hi Nahin Tha, Dosti Thi, Sab Insaan The': Salim Khan On faith, Family, And...