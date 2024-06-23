'Kalesh Pro Max': Karan Kundrra Takes Dig At Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik, His Two Wives Payal & Kritika (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 recently premiered on June 21, 2024. One of the most interesting trios of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is Armaan Malik and his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Several netizens were disappointed by the makers for promoting polygamy on television.

Karan Kundrra, who was seen in Bigg Boss 15, took a dig at Armaan and his two wives, Payal and Kritika for entering the show. "The premiere of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' is going on and Armaan Malik has reached the show with his trio. That means Armaan Malik has reached the 'Bigg Boss' house with both his wives. You are blessed."

Check out the video:

He added, "People here are not able to handle even one and you have brought two, that too to the Bigg Boss house. Kalesh pro max hone wala hai, you wait for a few days."

At the premiere night of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Armaan opened up on his love story with his two wives.

Armaan married his first wife, Payal, in 2011 and they welcomed a son named Chirayu Malik. Six years later, in 2018, he again married Payal’s best friend, Kritika, without legally ending his first marriage.

Talking about his first marriage, Armaan said that he fell in love with Payal within six days of their meeting, and on the seventh day, she eloped from her house to marry him.

Armaan also talked about his second wedding to Kritika and said that she had come to their house for their son's birthday party. However, Kritika had plans to travel to another city, which got cancelled, so she stayed back at Malik's house. It was during this period that Malik fell in love with Kritika, and within six days, they got married.