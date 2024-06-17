VIDEO: Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Quash Breakup Rumours, Step Out For Romantic Dinner Date In Mumbai

Television's most adored couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, put an end to reports about their breakup as they stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai on Sunday night. The two were all smiles as they were spotted in the city and looked beautiful together.

A video of them exiting a swanky restaurant in Mumbai is now splashed all over the internet. While Karan looked dapper in a suit, Tejasswi made everyone skip a beat in a gorgeous black dress with a matching handbag.

Fans of the couple rejoiced as soon as the video went viral and the two were also seen interacting with the paps before heading home.

Not just that, but on Sunday morning, Karan took to his Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures with Tejasswi from their getaway to the picturesque town of Tala in Raigad district.

"vassdi tu rahe.. hassdi tu ravein..sannu rokkan vaala kehda ni? Rabb varga aasra tera ni...raahe raahe jaan waaliye..!" he captioned the post.

Recently, speculations about their breakup were rife after the two did not post photos with each other on their social media handles for quite some time and were also not seen at events together. To top that, a report also claimed that all was not well in the couple's paradise, and both Tejasswi and Karan were pretending to be on good terms for their fans as well as work commitments and joint projects.

However, with their recent outings, they have conveniently put all rumours to rest.

Tejasswi and Karan met each other during their stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, and during the course of the game, they fell head over heels in love with each other. The two have been going strong since then and if reports are to be believed, they are also planning to take the plunge quite soon now.