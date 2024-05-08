'I Am Not Brand Conscious Because I Cannot Afford Most Of Them': Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Praaksh, loved for her stint in shows like Naagin and Bigg Boss enjoys massive popularity ever since she has lifted the trophy of the controversial reality show. The actress, who was last seen in Colors TV's show Naagin 6, was seen walking the ramp for Bombay Times Fashion week some time ago, was seen revealing something about her choice of brands.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood about the same, the Bigg Boss 15 winner said, ''I am not very brand conscious, I think one of the reasons is because I cannot afford most of them. (Giggles) I mean, I am talking about the kind of brands that excite me. Otherwise, the ones that I have, I feel a lot of good brands that last, I invest in them. It is because I wear the same back for a long time.''

Tejasswi, who enjoys a massive popularity across various social media handles had recently collaborated with a restaurant for their menu too. While the actress has been basking in all the success and love coming her way post her win in Bigg Boss 15, her relationship with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra is widely loved by all the fans of the couple.

Talking about Bombay Times Fashion week, popular faces like Manisha Rani, Isha Malviya, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Sonam Bajwa and others were seen walking the ramp this year.