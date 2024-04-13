 Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Enjoy A 'Movie Date' Together, Latter Calls Her 'Bhondu' For This Reason
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen indulging in a cute banter on their cosy movie date.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
article-image

The beloved couple of Indian television, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, have been going strong ever since their time together on Bigg Boss 15. The couple, who met and fell in love during their stint on the show, are often seen indulging in cute banter, which they share glimpses of with their fans.

article-image

Karan Kundrra recently took to his Instagram stories to share a snippet of their 'quality time' together. In the video, Karan and Tejasswi are enjoying a movie date, watching the recently released 'Amar Singh Chamkeela,' featuring Diljit Dosanjh on Netflix. However, Karan turns the camera towards Tejasswi, who is engrossed in something on her mobile phone instead of watching the film. Playfully, Karan calls her 'Bhondu' and encourages her to focus on the movie. He says, ''Oye Bhondu, movie dekh.'' Responding in a cute tone, Tejasswi tells him that she isn't a 'Bhondu.'

article-image

On the work front, while Karan was last seen in the Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Thank You for Coming,' Tejasswi Prakash's fans are eagerly awaiting her next project.

article-image
