Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Enjoy Romantic Beach Date On Valentine's Day 2024

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 14, 2024
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra celebrated Valentine's Day 2024 together with a romantic setup.
Sharing the photos, Tejasswi Prakash wrote, "Happy valentines sunny @kkundrra to all those who found love, never take it for granted… And to the ones looking, I hope you all get to experience love ,companionship, respect, team, solace, safe and fulfilment the way I do today… P.S. @kkundrra thank you for tonight ♥️ I love you."
Karan Kundrra organised a romantic setup by the beach for his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash.
Tejasswi Prakash was seen dressed in a red dress, Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, was dressed in casuals.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra started dating during their stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 15.
Karan Kundrra replied to the photos and wrote, "I love you 3000 😘❤️
On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6.
Karan Kundrra was last seen hosting the dating reality show Temptation Island with Mouni Roy.