Tejasswi Prakash Transforms Into Elegant Princess In Ice Blue Dress

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 30, 2024
Tejasswi Prakash, who won Bigg Boss 15, is a fashionista and never faisl to impress her fans.
Photo Via Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash recently attended the 69th Filmfare Awards ceremony that took place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
For the awards ceremony, Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning as ever in a ice blue dress.
Tejasswi Prakash's outfit was from the brand Gavin Miguel.
The dress featured one-shoulder pattern with puffy sleeves. It also had a cape at the back.
The actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of glam photos accompanied by the caption, "Feeling the hour."
Tejasswi Prakash left her hair open and opted for a pulled back hairstyle for the night.
Tejasswi Prakash got decked up in shimmering blue eyeshadow to match the outfit, winged eyeliner, and glossy pink lips.
