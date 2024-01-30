Karisma Kapoor Dazzles In Multicolour Sabyasachi Saree

By: Sachin T | January 30, 2024
Bollywood's OG diva Karisma Kapoor made heads turn in her multicoloured saree at the Filmfare Awards
The actress stole everyone's breaths away as she sashayed down the red carpet at the star-studded event
Karisma looked breathtaking in a shimmery multicoloured saree from the shelves of Sabyasachi
She completed her look with a smokey eye makeup and nude lipstick
Karisma tied her hair back in a sleek ponytail, bringing out the sharp features of her face
"Multicoloured Magic," she captioned the photos
Karisma also struck a pose with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan at the event
