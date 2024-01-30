Kiara Advani Papped With ₹2.38 Lakh Handbag In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | January 30, 2024

Actress Kiara Advani was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Tuesday as she jetted out of the city for her upcoming project

Kiara's airport look was the perfect blend of style and comfort as she donned a pair of jeans with a beige top and a matching trench coat

Kiara even took the efforts to match her handbag with her overall look and it was the bag that grabbed eyeballs

She was seen carrying a Balmain handbag worth a whopping Rs 2.38 lakh

Kiara was seen interacting with the paparazzi and she gracefully posed for them before taking off

On the work front, she will be next seen sharing the screen with Ram Charan in Game Changer

If unconfirmed reports are to be believed, she will also be seen playing a key role opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3

