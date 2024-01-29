Ranbir Kapoor Can't Take Eyes Off Alia Bhatt In Unseen Photos From Filmfare Awards 2024

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 29, 2024
Recently, the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards took place in Gujrat, which was attended by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.
Photo Via Instagram
Alia Bhatt took home the Best Actress award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani while Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for Animal.
Alia Bhatt shared a warm hug with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's director Karan Johar.
Alia Bhatt was also seen with her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Shabana Azmi. She played the role Jamini Chatterjee, Rani's grandmother.
Alia Bhatt donned a custom corset- saree gown by Anamika Khanna for the Filmfare Awards 2024.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia Bhatt opted for gold platform heeled shoes and a choker necklace.
Parted down the side, Alia Bhatt opted for a sleek straight hair style for the night
Ranbir Kapoor could not take his eyes off his stunning wife Alia Bhatt at the awards night.
Thanks For Reading!