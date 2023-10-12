Inside Karan Kundrra's Romantic Birthday Celebration With GF Tejasswi Prakash

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2023

Popular actor Karan Kundrra celebrated his 39th birthday with actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash in Goa on October 11

Tejasswi gave a glimpse of Karan's intimate and romantic birthday celebration in Goa

The lovebirds are seen twinning in white outfits and posing for the dreamy pictures

Tejasswi also penned a sweet note for Karan. "To my best friend and my favourite human, to the star gazing nights on the sands, to a bottomless supply of beers, to never ending news marathon nights, to a infinity. Happy birthday (well belated - thanks to you) my love," she wrote

The photos also give a glimpse of pretty decorations and warm lights at the beach venue

Karan also popped a bottle of champagne and indulged in beachside dinner with Tejasswi

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most love celebrity couples. They often make headlines because of their cute PDA

