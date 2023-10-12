Mahira Khan Looks Ethereal In New Photos From Mehendi Ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2023
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim in Bhurban in the presence of their family members and close friends. She has been sharing several pictures from her wedding festivities
On Thursday, the actress shared new photos from her Mehendi ceremony
The Raees actress opted for a bright yellow ethnic outfit for the ceremony
The bride was all smiles as she posed for the cameras with her friends
A couple of days back, Mahira gave a glimpse of her Mehendi night
She looked stunning in a blue anarkali. Mahira She's paired her outfit with an emerald necklace and a translucent pink dupatta
The marriage took place at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 1
Several beautiful pictures and videos of the actress with her beau have emerged on social media
