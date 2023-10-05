Bride Mahira Khan Looks Divine In Mayun Ceremony Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2023
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan got married for the second time with longtime partner Salim Karim on October 1
The actress shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle from her pre-wedding festivities
She looked divine in an ivory and golden salwar suit
She stated that her mother's only wish for her wedding was to begin the festivities with a dua
"My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair - one would think she can’t do much - but really, she can do everything and anything," Mahira wrote
She also dropped pictures from her mayun ceremony, wherein Pakistani brides are applied ubtan by relatives and friends before their wedding
"My childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me. Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters," Mahira wrote
Mahira and Salim got married in a dreamy ceremony on Sunday
She looked ethereal in a heavily-embroidered ivory lehenga with a matching jewellery set
Thanks For Reading!