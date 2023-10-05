Bride Mahira Khan Looks Divine In Mayun Ceremony Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan got married for the second time with longtime partner Salim Karim on October 1

The actress shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle from her pre-wedding festivities

She looked divine in an ivory and golden salwar suit

She stated that her mother's only wish for her wedding was to begin the festivities with a dua

"My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair - one would think she can’t do much - but really, she can do everything and anything," Mahira wrote

She also dropped pictures from her mayun ceremony, wherein Pakistani brides are applied ubtan by relatives and friends before their wedding

"My childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me. Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters," Mahira wrote

Mahira and Salim got married in a dreamy ceremony on Sunday

She looked ethereal in a heavily-embroidered ivory lehenga with a matching jewellery set

