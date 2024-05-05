Shilpa Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Sonam Bajwa & Others Steal Spotlight At Mumbai Fashion Show

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 05, 2024
Several Bollywood divas graced the runway at a glamorous fashion show in Mumbai, showcasing stunning and royal looks. Let's look into the highlights from the night.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Actress Tejasswi Prakash walked for Kshitiji Chaudhary in a stunning royal blue and grey ensemble at the fashion event
Dia Mirza sashayed down the ramp wearing some priceless jewels, which embodied the spirit of women across generations. Each piece was imbued with beautiful meaning and feminine strength.
She oozed royalty in a rani pink lehenga and chunky emerald and diamond jewellery
Mesmerising everyone with her chic attire and killer looks, Shilpa Shetty stunned the runway in a gold metallic saree for Etasha by Asha Jain
The actress' golden moment and sizzling hot walk as a showstopper stole the show and she also posed with the designer
Sonam Bajwa made for one stunning bride as she walked the ramp for Navneet Sidhu's collection, 'White Lily'. The collection featured culturally enriched, royal and graceful looks of the Maharanis of India, offering the best bridal attires for the season