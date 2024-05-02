'Ekdum Bakwas': Tejasswi Prakash Brutally TROLLED For Her 'Horrible' Outfit At Mumbai Event (VIDEO)

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Tejasswi Prakash was spotted at an event in Mumbai on Thursday (May 2). Besides her acting, Tejasswi is also known for her fashion sense and beauty. However, her recent appearance at the award show did not go down well with netizens and the actress was brutally trolled for her look.

Several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media in which she is seen wearing a shimmery pant and an oversized white top which featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves.

Tejasswi tied her hair in a messy bun and opted for minimal make-up. She was all smiles as she walked the red carpet of the event.

Soon after the video of the actress surfaced, netizens trolled her for her dressing sense and a few of them said that she looked 'unrecognisable'.

"Isska dressing sense itna kharab hai," a user commented. Another wrote, "Difficult to identify her....the dress is horrible."

Another comment on the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram read, "Very bad dressing sense teju.. didn't want this from you.. hope you will take care of it next time."

"Yeh koi style hua?? Isse acha to urfi hai," read another comment.

Tejasswi often makes headlines because of her impeccable fashion sense. She shares stunning pictures and videos of herself on her official Instagram account and the actress has time and again set fashion goals. However, she failed to make a mark this time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after winning Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi appeared in Ektaa Kapoor's daily soap Naagin 6. She was also seen in the Marathi film titled School College Ani Life, which released in April 2023.

The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.