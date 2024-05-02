Video: Check Out Madhuri Dixit's EPIC Reaction To Fan Who Called Her 'Aunty' On Sets

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene was spotted on the sets of her dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. The actress is one of the judges along with actor Suniel Shetty. On Thursday, Madhuri was papped outside the sets as she walked towards her vanity van.

In one of the now-viral videos, the actress is seen interacting with fans. She wore a gorgeous pink and black lehenga. However, as a few fans came close to the actress, her bodyguards asked them to step back.

At that moment, a female fan along with a young boy approached Madhuri and said that they wanted to meet her.

"Baccha aapse milna chaahta hai," the woman is heard saying in the video. Madhuri looked at the boy, smiled and said 'hello' to him. The woman then said, "Beta hello karo aunty se." That left Madhuri a little shocked, however, she laughed out loudly and said, "Usse pata bhi nahi hai kaun hai (The kid doesn't even know who I am)."

Soon after the video was posted by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, a user commented, "Lol.. u can’t call a Bollywood actress aunty. No matter how buddhi she is. Inmein ego bahut hi zayada reheta hai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri recently produced the Marathi film Panchak, which stars Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others. She was also seen in Maja Ma. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The actress is currently busy with the shoot of Dance Deewane 3. She has not announced her upcoming projects yet.