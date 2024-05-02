'So Down To Earth': John Abraham Gifts Biking Shoes Worth ₹22,500 To Fan On Birthday, Helps Him Wear It (VIDEO)

Bollywood star John Abraham has time and again expressed his love for all things bike, and recently, he made the birthday of his fan extra-special by gifting a pair of brand new biking shoes. The actor, who generally keeps away from the spotlight, won the hearts of netizens after he was seen bonding with the fan over their shared love for bikes.

A video of the same has now gone viral on the internet in which John can be seen gifting a brand new pair of Forma biking shoes to his fan. The imported shoes are priced at a whopping Rs 22,500, and the actor was all smiles as he presented the birthday gift to his special fan.

And not just that, but he was also seen helping the fan wear the shoes by bending down and fastening the straps with his own hands.

The fan also shared some pictures of his gift and penned a heartfelt note for John. "I'm The Luckiest Person In The World...It Was My Birthday And I Wanted To Celebrate It With John Sir And My Dream Finally Came True! He Said It's Your Bday Na Wait I Have Something For You He Went Inside And Brought This Brand New Forma Premium Riding Shoes For Me Worth Of 22.5K MADE IN ITALY As My Bday Gift!" he wrote.

John's gesture towards the fan won the hearts of the netizens and they called him one of the most down to earth celebs. "Wow look at him going down to tight his laces," a user pointed out, while another wrote, "He is so down to earth".

John has stated multiple times in the past that if not an actor, he would have been a professional motorcyclist in this life. He is often seen riding around his beasts and he is also the brand ambassador for a number of high-end superbikes.

On the work front, John was last seen in the film Pathaan in 2023, in which he locked horns with Shah Rukh Khan, and made the audience swoon over him. Post the film's release, netizens demanded a separate film telling the story of John's character in Pathaan.

He will be next seen in Vedaa, co-starring Sharvari Wagh, and it will release in theatres on July 12. He also has Tehran with Manushi Chhillar in the pipeline.