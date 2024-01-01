Mumbai: John Abraham Buys Whopping ₹71 Crore Bungalow In Khar - Details Inside

Bollywood heartthrob John Abraham, who delivered the biggest blockbuster of his career, Pathaan, in 2023, has now purchased a lavish new bungalow in one of the most posh areas of Mumbai. The actor reportedly bought a palatial bungalow worth a whopping Rs 71 crore, just head of New Year.

According to reports, John registered the purchase agreement on December 27. The property was earlier owned by 81-year-old Pravin Nathalal Shah, who currently resides in Pennsylvania, USA, with his family.

John Abraham's swanky new property

Reports stated that the palatial property spraws over 13,138 sq ft, and is a ground plus two storey structure, facing Linking Road in Khar.

Out of 13,138 sq ft, the bungalow, named Nirmal Bhuvan, spans over 5,416 sq ft, and the remaining 7,722 sq ft is an open land attached to the house.

John also paid a stamp duty of Rs 4.24 crore to complete the purchase of the property.

The 51-year-old actor currently resides in a posh sea-facing penthouse in Bandra West.

John's upcoming projects

In 2023, John played the main antagonist Jim opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, and he was touted as one of the most hyped villains of the YRF spy universe. Fans even demanded a spin-off movie for John's character and the actor too expressed his interest to do the same.

Pathaan earned over Rs 1000 crore and wrecked havoc at the box office, making it the biggest film of the actor's career.

He will be next seen in Tehran, co-starring Manushi Chhillar. Besides, he also has Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar.