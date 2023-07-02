John Abraham's The Diplomat To Release In January 2024; Check First Look Poster

John Abraham's next feature film The Diplomat will hit the theatres on January 11, 2024, the makers have announced. Directed by Shivam Nair of Naam Shabana fame, Diplomat is a high-octane drama. The film features John as a high ranking government official.

The film is said to be based on a true story that shook the nation. According to the makers, the edge-of-the-seat drama will take the audiences on a roller coaster ride.

The Diplomat has a screenplay by writer Ritesh Shah, known for his work on movies such as John-led Force, Batla House and Rocky Handsome as well as D-Day and Pink.

John shared the first look poster of The Diplomat on Twitter and wrote, "Some wars are fought even outside the battlefield. Prepare for a new kind of a hero as the high-octane drama #TheDiplomat gets a release date! The film will release globally on 11th January 2024."

The film is produced by T-Series, JA Entertainment, Vipul D Shah, Wakaoo Films, Fortune Pictures and Seeta Films.

John was last seen in the blockbuster film Pathaan. He also has action thriller Tehran in the pipeline. John is currently busy with the shoot of Nikkhil Advani's film Vedaa in Rajasthan. It also stars Sharvari in the lead role.