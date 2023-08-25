Netizens Spot 50-Year-Old John Abraham's Bald Patch In Viral Video

Actor John Abraham, who was last seen on the big screens in Pathaan, was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday. Several photos and videos of the actor have surfaced on social media. The actor was all smiles as he stepped out of a salon and walked towards his car.

John makes heads turn every time he steps out in the city for his personal or professional work. This time too his video has gone viral.

The 50-year-old actor is seen sporting a black t-shirt and joggers. However, soon after the video was shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, netizens said that John was trying to 'hide' his bald patch.

"Covering his bald spot but doing it very smoothly ! Love John ! True clas act," a user wrote in the comments section of the post.

"Bald hai kya John abraham?" another user asked.

Defending John, his fan commented, "Aging is natural," whereas another user wrote, "Natural hai bhai aging ke sath."

Take a look at his video here:

John sported long hair during his initial years in Bollywood. However, in 2007, he surprised his fans by chopping off his locks. In fact, His his long hairdo in films like Dhoom, Jism and Kaal became a rage across the country.

John Abraham's upcoming projects

The actor will next be seen in the feature film The Diplomat. The high-octane drama will hit the theatres on January 11, 2024. The film is said to be based on a true story that shook the nation.

John was last seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He also has action thriller Tehran and Nikkhil Advani's film Vedaa with Sharvari in the pipeline.