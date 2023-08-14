‘Simply A Wonderful Man’: Kangana Ranaut Praises John Abraham For THIS Reason

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken to social media to express her admiration for fellow actor John Abraham.

In an Instagram Stories post on Monday, Ranaut showered praise on Abraham, commending him for his authenticity, kindness, and ethical conduct.

KANGANA RECALLS THE TIME THEY WORKED TOGETHER

Recalling their time working together on the film "Shootout at Wadala" (2013), Kangana hailed John Abraham as "absolutely genuine and inspiring." The actress, known for her candid and bold statements, shared a heartfelt note along with a photo of John's PETA India campaign. "I worked with John and I don't have enough words to express how amazing he is," she wrote, emphasizing his genuine character.

Kangana went on to underscore that John's actions stand out in an industry often driven by PR campaigns and groupism. She stated, "He is kind and sorted, no marriage or relationship PR, no paid negativity for others, no harassment, no agenda, groupism or taking advantage of women... Simply a wonderful man he is. Love you John!"

PRAISES HIS GENUINE PERSONALITY

Highlighting John's approach to his career and relationships, Kangana expressed appreciation for his refusal to conform to certain industry practices. She highlighted that he doesn't seek media praise by paying for it, indicating his genuine nature.

Notably, Kangana also shared an anecdote revealing John's consideration for house helps and support staff. She recounted how an agent, who provides household assistance to many in the industry, had spoken highly of only two individuals treating their staff with respect—John Abraham and Kangana herself. She praised John's role in treating his house help as family, deeming him a "self-made man" who stands as a successful example in multiple facets of his life.

Read Also Javed Akhtar Moves Sessions Court Against Summons By Magistrate On Kangana Ranaut's Complaint

ABOUT THEIR FILM

"Shootout at Wadala," the action-packed film that brought Kangana and John together on-screen, was a prequel to the 2007 film "Shootout at Lokhandwala."

The movie's ensemble cast included Anil Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sonu Sood. Released in 2013, the film garnered mixed to positive reviews from critics.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)