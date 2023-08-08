'I Am His Fan': Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Report Claiming Differences Between Her & Sunny Deol

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday reacted to several media reports claiming differences between her and Sunny Deol. Ahead of the release of Gadar 2, a new portal shared an article which claimed that Kangana was 'worried' that the release of her film with Sunny Deol would destroy her career.

Slamming the news report, Kangana said she is a big fan of Sunny Deol. She also clarified that whatever has been mentioned in the report is untrue.

"Gadar 2 will be the biggest opener of the year. Ab jealousy ho rahi, khud ki film is the lowest opener of the year, here’s the tutorial on how to sling mud on others using Kangana’s name… This is to clarify I never said such a thing, I am a big fan of Sunny Sir… PS. No other actress except for me faces this kind of negativity on a daily basis," Kangana wrote on Instagram.

In another story, the actress added, "People who get to know me or work with me they all say one thing unanimously, ‘Why there is such horrible media made perception about you?? You are the most professional and amazing actor/director/artist we ever worked with.' This one thing I hear (on) daily basis from every single person that I meet or work with and these people who work with me also go out of their way to tell the media how wonderful they find me. Yet the propaganda keeps getting bigger and bigger."

What did the report state?

The report mentioned that Kangana was particular about the kind of films she chooses and the direction in which her career should head. Reportedly, she was a bit surprised when she got to know about the release of her film with Sunny Deol.

It stated that Kangana had called up producer Bhushan Kumar and asked him about the stories doing the rounds regarding film’s release, as the makers had initially decided to shelve it. Bhushan had then promised Kangana that they will 'sort out the matter amicably.'

According to reports, Kangana's work was loved by the audience in the 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu in which she starred opposite R Madhavan. The 2014 film Queen further solidified her position in the industry as one of the best actresses. Hence, Kangana was not thrilled about the film I Love New Year, which was stuck for two years, being ready to hit the screens.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in Tejas which will release in theatres on October 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Kangana will be next seen in Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film marks her first solo-directorial film.

She also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.

