Kangana Ranaut Shares Old Video Of Karan Johar Talking About Film Ratings: 'Shameless Flashing Of Privileges'

Karan Johar made a smashing comeback as a director with his latest release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and while the film has been receiving positive reviews from the masses and critics alike, actress Kangana Ranaut shared an old video of the filmmaker mocking the star ratings given to films.

In the video, KJo can be seen claiming that filmmakers already have charts and social media creatives with star ratings ready for a film, even before it hits the theatres, as they already know what the result would be.

Sharing the video, Kangana called him out for "flashing his privileges and wrongdoings".

Kangana Ranaut targets Karan Johar

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "Mr Johar this was not the purpose of critics rating, it was supposed to establish the authentic worth of a product so people can decide whether or not to invest in it… it is not for you to put a price tag on and buy every single star that is there.."

She went on to say that not everyone has the privilege to have a "sheet of stars" ready before their film's release and that people like her "struggle to get unbiased reviews because media fears that you will ban them".

Taking a dig at KJo, the actress added, "You have been gifted an empire by your father people like us start from scratch put our own houses on mortgage even to direct a moderate budget film even after giving blockbuster as previous directorial… So please understand this kind of shameless flashing of your privileges and wrong doings makes you look bad".

Kangana's advice for Ranveer Singh

A couple of days ago, Kangana had slammed KJo for making 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and had even advised Ranveer Singh to stop "getting influenced" by the filmmaker.

"My sincere advice to @ranveersingh he should stop getting influenced by Karan Johar and his dressing sense ... he should dress up like a normal human being, like Dharm ji or Vinod Khanna ji dressed in their days, Indian people can't identify with a cartoon looking person calling himself a hero, please see all south heros how they dress up and carry themselves with great dignity and integrity... They look manly and dignified... people don't ruin the culture in our country," she wrote.

She also asked Karan to "retire" and "let young filmmakers make new and revolutionary films".