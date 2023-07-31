'There Is Evident Threat To My Life': Kangana Ranaut Justifies Her Y-Plus Security | Photo by ANI

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was given Y-plus category security by Central security agencies in September 2020. The decision was taken by the Home Ministry in light of her spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Y category is a security detail of 11 personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a video of Kangana dancing at a party and wrote, "Where is Kangana Ranaut now? Not hearing any news ..still celebrating India's independence after 2014?"

Responding to this BJP Leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy wrote, "The SPG knows, and has kept a register of her movements. I wonder why since it is no business of SPG to track Bollywood stars. In her case, on a special dispensation, she has a high level of security provided."

Kangana took to Twitter and justified her Y-plus security and wrote, “I am not just a Bollywood star sir, I am also a very vocal and concerned citizen, I was the target of political malice in Maharashtra, at my expense nationalists could make a government here. I also spoke about tukde gang and strongly condemned Khalistani groups. I am also a filmmaker, writer, and producer and my next production Emergency involves Operation Bluestar… there is evident threat to my life hence I requested for extended security…Is there something wrong in this Sir?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in 'Tejas'.

'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Emergency' marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

