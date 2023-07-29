'Shame On You Karan Johar': Kangana Ranaut Trolls Rocky Aur Rani, Calls Ranveer Singh 'Cartoon' |

Karan Johar made his return to the cinema as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani after seven years. The film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt hit the theatres on July 28, Friday, and on its first day itself, it kicked off a storm at the box office. As per the official figures released by the makers, the film earned a whopping Rs 11.10 crore.

Earlier this week, the makers hosted a grand screening of the film which saw many B-town stars in attendance. Several of them took to their social media handles and praised the film. However, Karan Johar's arch-nemesis Kangana Ranaut is not happy with the film and took potshots at the filmmaker and the actors on her Instagram stories.

Kangana wrote, Indian audiences watching 3 hours long film on the origin of nuclear weapon and intricacies of atomic science aur yahan nepo gang ka wahi saas bahu ka rona, lekin why he needs 250 cr to make a daily soap ....??? Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same film nth time ...calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it .... Don't waste funds it's not easy time for the Industry, retire now and let young filmmakers make new and revolutionary films.”

Read Also Cameos In Rocky Aur Rani: From Janhvi Kapoor To Ananya Panday

In another story, she added, “My sincere advice to @ranveersingh he should stop getting influenced by Karan Johar and his dressing sense ... he should dress up like a normal human being, like Dharm ji or Vinod Khanna ji dressed in their days, Indian people can't identify with a cartoon looking person calling himself a hero, please see all south heros how they dress up and carry themselves with great dignity and integrity... They look manly and dignified... people don't ruin the culture in our country.”

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Ranveer plays Rocky, a fitness enthusiast who hails from a Punjabi family, while Alia's character Rani is a journalist from a Bengali household. Directed by Karan Johar and backed by Dharma Productions, it also features cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)