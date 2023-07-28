Cameos In Rocky Aur Rani: From Janhvi Kapoor To Ananya Panday

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 28, 2023
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on July 28 and garnered positive reviews from critics and audience
Directed by Karan Johar, the film is being lauded for mesmerising performances by the stellar star cast
Several Bollywood and TV actors also feature in cameo roles in the film. Take a look:
Ananya Panday features in a song sequence with Ranveer. Her blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer has also gone viral
Actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are also a part of the same song. They groove with Ranveer
Varun Dhawan also appears in the song
Popular comedian Bharti Singh also makes a special appearance in the film with her husband and TV host Haarsh Limbachiyaa
TV actors Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja appear in a TV commercial in the film
Popular actress Shraddha Arya also appears in the film
Actor and host Arjun Bijlani also has a cameo in the film. However, details of his role have been kept under wraps
Thanks For Reading!