Cameos In Rocky Aur Rani: From Janhvi Kapoor To Ananya Panday

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 28, 2023

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on July 28 and garnered positive reviews from critics and audience

Directed by Karan Johar, the film is being lauded for mesmerising performances by the stellar star cast

Several Bollywood and TV actors also feature in cameo roles in the film. Take a look:

Ananya Panday features in a song sequence with Ranveer. Her blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer has also gone viral

Actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are also a part of the same song. They groove with Ranveer

Varun Dhawan also appears in the song

Popular comedian Bharti Singh also makes a special appearance in the film with her husband and TV host Haarsh Limbachiyaa

TV actors Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja appear in a TV commercial in the film

Popular actress Shraddha Arya also appears in the film

Actor and host Arjun Bijlani also has a cameo in the film. However, details of his role have been kept under wraps

