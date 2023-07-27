Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Other Actors' Fees REVEALED

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 27, 2023
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the big screens on July 28
The film marks Karan Johar's return as a director after almost six years
Ahead of the film's release, take a look at how much the lead actors have charged for the film:
According to several media reports, Alia Bhatt is the second highest-paid star. She has charged an astounding fee of Rs 10 crore for her role as Rani
Ranveer Singh, who will be seen as Rocky, is the highest-paid cast member. He has reportedly charged a whooping Rs 25 crore for his role in the film
Veteran actor Dharmendra is essaying the role of Ranveer's grandfather and has reportedly charged Rs 1.5 crore
Jaya Bachchan is playing the role of Dhanalakshmi Randhawa. She has charged Rs 1 crore for the film, according to news reports
Shabana Azmi has also charged Rs 1 crore for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Thanks For Reading!