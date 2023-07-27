Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Other Actors' Fees REVEALED

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the big screens on July 28

The film marks Karan Johar's return as a director after almost six years

Ahead of the film's release, take a look at how much the lead actors have charged for the film:

According to several media reports, Alia Bhatt is the second highest-paid star. She has charged an astounding fee of Rs 10 crore for her role as Rani

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen as Rocky, is the highest-paid cast member. He has reportedly charged a whooping Rs 25 crore for his role in the film

Veteran actor Dharmendra is essaying the role of Ranveer's grandfather and has reportedly charged Rs 1.5 crore

Jaya Bachchan is playing the role of Dhanalakshmi Randhawa. She has charged Rs 1 crore for the film, according to news reports

Shabana Azmi has also charged Rs 1 crore for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

