Celina Jaitly Expresses Relief As Delhi HC Asks Centre To Provide Legal Aid To Her Brother Detained In UAE For 14 Months

Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly shared an emotional update on social media on Monday (November 4) after the Delhi High Court took cognisance of her petition concerning her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has reportedly been missing and subsequently detained for several months.

Reportedly, Celina had approached the Delhi High Court with a petition alleging that her brother was unlawfully abducted and detained in the UAE on September 6, 2024. Celina stated that despite repeated appeals to Indian authorities, she has been unable to obtain any information about her brother's welfare or legal status for a year.

According to a report in Indian Express, during Monday’s hearing, the Centre informed the Delhi HC that Vikrant was arrested in the UAE in a national security-related case and has been given consular access. However, Celina’s counsel clarified that he is estranged from his wife. Vikrant has lived in the UAE since 2016, working with the Matiti Group.

Writing from the gates of the Delhi HC, Celina expressed “immense gratitude” after what she described as an “arduous 14-month” legal battle. Her post, titled “Standing for a Soldier: A Ray of Hope from the Delhi High Court,” detailed the court’s response to her writ petition filed in connection with her brother’s disappearance.

According to Celina, Justice Sachin Datta issued a notice to the Government of India, directing it to file a status report on the case. The court also appointed a nodal officer to coordinate all assistance and facilitate contact regarding Major Vikrant.

“My brother has been a victim of an enforced disappearance for nine months followed by detainment,” Celina wrote, adding, “You fought for us, bhai, now it’s time for us to stand behind you.”

The actress further appealed to the Indian government to intervene and ensure the safe return of her brother, whom she described as a fourth-generation soldier and recipient of the COAS Commendation for Gallantry. “My government, the only entity I trust, is the Government of India, and I know they will do everything to protect this soldier who has given his entire youth to the service of our nation,” she wrote.

Celina also expressed concern for Indian soldiers abroad, stating that they “continue to be targeted for reasons unknown,” and urged authorities to ensure their protection.

She concluded by thanking her legal team and requesting privacy. Celina asked the media to direct all queries to her counsel as the case progresses in the Delhi High Court.