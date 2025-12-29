'Stop Defaming': Fans Support As Malti Chahar Slams Media for Twisting Words After 'Parents Used To Hit Her' Claim Goes VIRAL

Malti Chahar | Instagram

Life in the spotlight has never been easy for celebrities. Constant public scrutiny and relentless media attention often leave little room for privacy. A similar incident recently unfolded with Bigg Boss 19 fame Malti Chahar. In a recent interview, she spoke about her strict upbringing and certain compatibility issues she faced while growing up. However, her remarks were allegedly misinterpreted and published with the headline, "Malti Chahar says parents used to hit her after arguments (sic)."

The misleading portrayal sparked outrage, prompting Malti to strongly react. She took to social media to express her anger and call out the media for twisting her words. Malti questioned the particular Media outlet saying, "Word Twisting isn't what journalism is all about, or is it?"

What happened to you? (sic)" Brother Deepak Chahar stood by his sister's side, asking, "Exactly why ?"

Malti further added in her another post, "I don’t understand why my parents are being dragged into every podcast and interview. And when I answer honestly and respectfully, my words get molded into attention seeking headlines. Why? Please stick to me only (sic)."

Soon after Malti's statement, 'Stop Defaming Malti' started trending on social media. One commented, "We are always with you." Another urged people, "Parents don’t sign up for public scrutiny. Please let them live in peace. This much decency should be basic (sic)."

Let them say or do what they want to do because you are unbreakable



STOP DEFAMING MALTI#MaltiVerse — rise and shine (@s98_sabrina) December 28, 2025

Dont worry Malti. we will always be there for you



STOP DEFAMING MALTI — A. (@queenmalti) December 28, 2025

Guys tag the guy sidharth who brought it up too



STOP DEFAMING MALTI — bbstan4ever (@bbstan4ever) December 28, 2025

Parents don’t sign up for public scrutiny. Please let them live in peace. This much decency should be basic. — AmAn_Shergill 🕊️ (@sassy_shergill4) December 28, 2025

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Malti said, "There was a lot of tension between my parents. They fought constantly, and being the elder sibling I had to witness all of it (sic)."

She further talked about her brother being away from the family from very young age because of his career. She then opened up about the restrictions she had to face while growing up. Malti said, "I was forced to keep short hair until the 11th grade and was given no freedom. It affected me deeply (sic)."