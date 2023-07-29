Kangana Wonders Why She Is Not Being 'Harassed' By 'Nepo Gang' Amid Rocky Aur Rani Release

Actress Kangana Ranaut never shies away from taking a dig or two at her arch-nemesis filmmaker Karan Johar and his friends in the industry, whom she not-so-fondly refers to as the 'nepo gang', and what better opportunity to do the same on the day KJo's much anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the theatres?

On Friday, as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, released in cinemas, Kangana took to her social media to wonder why there was no "negative news" floating about her, and asked where was the "nepo gang" busy.

Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release

Kangana took to her Instagram handle on Friday and wrote, "Mere baare mein subah se ek bhi baseless negative news nahi aayi, mere fake quotes bhi media ko mass mail nahi kiye gaye, ya negative and damaging rumours about my projects or years old films scenes out of context use karke unko sexualise karke mujhe harass bhi nahi kiya ja raha...Itna sannata kyu hai?"

Without taking any names, she went on to ask, "Kahi Lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi? Koi pata toh karo aaj nepo gang kahan busy hai?"

The actress, who is often seen targetting KJo, the star kids of B-Town, and any news surrounding them, did not comment on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani yet.

Meanwhile, the film opened with a bang at the box office as it earned Rs 11.10 crore on its first day.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

Kangana too has her hands full with projects and is looking forward to the release of some of her films this year.

She will be next seen in 'Tejas', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 20.

Besides, she also has her much-hyped film 'Emergency', which is based on the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. While Kangana will be seen playing the late politico's role, she has also turned director for the film. It will release on November 24.

Kangana also has 'Chandramukhi 2' and a biopic of Noti Binodini in the making.

