Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Starrer Opens With A Bang

After months of hype and anticipation, Karan Johar's directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani finally hit the theatres on July 28, Friday, and on its first day itself, it has kicked off a storm at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, the film has won the hearts of the audience and how!

Even as heavy rains lashed several parts of the country, people were seen queueing up outside theatres to watch their favourite stars on screen, and the footfall has surely reflected in the box office numbers.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened with a bang at the box office as on its first day itself, it generated revenue in double digits.

As per the official figures released by makers, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned a whopping Rs 11.10 crore on Friday, with the majority of income generated from multiplexes in Tier 1 cities.

With the positive reviews and good word of mouth, the film is expected to scale new heights over its first weekend.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a complete package of laughter, romance, heartbreak and drama -- the perfect recipe for a quintessential Karan Johar entertainer.

The film marks KJo's return to the director's chair after seven long years, and it is also Alia's first film post embracing motherhood. The film is also an important one for Ranveer, given the fact that his last few films tanked miserably at the box office.

Even before its release, the songs from the film had generated immense hype, all of them trending at top positions on music charts.

Besides Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in key roles.

