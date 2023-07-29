Dharmendra REACTS To Reports Of His Kiss With Shabana Azmi In Rocky Aur Rani: ‘At This Age...’ |

Karan Johar returned to the director’s chair with his ultimate blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. As the film hit the big screens on July 28, moviegoers were left impressed by this family drama. However, it was an unexpected kissing scene featuring veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi that left netizens stunned.

As the news of this iconic scene created a buzz on social media, Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of the same. He wrote, “Friends, R and R ki prem kahani Film… please see the film…..and inform .. ..how successful is your Dharam in playing his role …. at this age.”

On the other hand, Shabana’s husband and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar also shared his review of the movie and tweeted, “Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani ki prem kahani is one of the most entertaining Hindi films I have seen in recent years. If you love wit humour and strong emotions Here is a must-watch.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also stars Jaya Bachchan, has a run time of two hours and forty-eight minutes. The film focuses on a flamboyant Punjabi man and an intellectual Bengali journalist who are in love with each other. As their family opposes to their relationship, the two decide to live with each other's families for three months. The film also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and Kshitee Jog among many others.

