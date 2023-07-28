Netizens REACT To Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi's Kissing Scene In Rocky Aur Rani: 'No One Expected...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular couple, marked Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's return to the big screen as a director after almost seven years. The family entertainer released on July 28 and the actors are being hailed for their power-packed performances.

Also, netizens are all praises for veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi and are quite surprised by their kissing scene in the film. Yes, you read that right.

Dharmendra, 87, and Shabana Azmi share a liplock in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and they are currently making headlines for the same. As netizens shared their reviews on social media, they also mentioned the kiss and said that it was quite shocking and unexpected.

While Dharmendra essays the role of Ranveer's grandfather, her grandmother is played by Jaya Bachchan. However, they live under the same roof as strangers. Dharmendra's character is bedridden but his heart yearns for the love of Shabana Azmi. Ranveer and Alia's characters then decide to reunite Dharamendra and Shabana and rekindle their incomplete love story.

Here's how netizens reacted to the veteran actors' kiss in the film:

Several users also lauded the veteran stars for their 'soulful' performances in the film.

Earlier, talking about romancing Dharmendra on screen, Shabana had told a news portal, "The whole idea of romance between me and Dharmendra’s character is based on little snippets from Hindi films… so you will feast on what he’s got there. I can’t reveal too much, but it is certainly there."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has a run time of two hours and 48 minutes. It offers a beautiful take on modern-day relationships and the ugly truths that lie beneath.

The film also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and Kshitee Jog among many others.

