Kangana Ranaut Says Ranbir Kapoor 'Begged' Her To Date Him, Calls His Daughter Raha A Film Promotion 'Trick'

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories on Sunday (July 30) to claim that the 'film mafia' hacked her accounts. She penned a long note and took an indirect dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actress also dug up her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan once again.

Kangana claimed that 'film mafia' has always indulged in 'criminal' activities after someone told her that a person was scamming others and hacking their account by pretending to be her representative.

Recalling how she too was scammed by a person pretending to be Hrithik once, Kangana wrote, "Film mafia has always indulged in criminal activities, this superstar who I dated later claimed that I was dating his imposter. He used to use different numbers and accounts to chat with me, he also hacked my account and operated in a shady way I thought he was going through a divorce but later I found out that had nothing to do with the shady behaviour."

Kangana takes a dig at Ranbir-Alia

Kangana did not name anyone in her story, however, she indirectly stated that Ranbir had pleaded and begged her to date him. The actress added that he even stated that he was marrying Alia just to get a role in a film 'trilogy'.

Further, Kangana also mentioned how Ranbir once told her that his marriage with Alia was fake and even claimed that the actor had called his baby, Raha, a trick to promote his film.

"Another superstar who is known to be a womaniser landed at my house and begged me to date him but kept meeting secretly to pursue me, when I questioned this shady behaviour he said he was getting a trilogy to date a papa ki pari who he didn't love, I was not ok with that and I said no to such a situation, he too started to communicate from various numbers and accounts till I blocked all and then I felt he hacked all my devices.... He even said his marriage was fake and baby is a trick of promote the movie .... I was beyond appalled... I still can't believe if anyone can be so morally corrupt, they aren't humans they are demons ...that's why I am determined to destroy them," she wrote.

A few days back, Kangana had called Ranbir and Alia's marriage fake.

In February 2023, Kangana shared a long note and hinted at being spied on by a known actor. The actress mentioned how photographers are getting tipped out about her whereabouts and she even alleged that her personal and professional information is being leaked.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 and in November, they welcomed their first child.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will soon be seen in her next, titled 'Tejas', which is scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 20.

Besides, she also has her ambitious project 'Emergency', which has also been directed by her. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. It is slated for a November 24 release.

Apart from that, Kangana also has 'Chandramukhi 2' and a biopic of Noti Binodini in her kitty.

