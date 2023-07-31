Kangana Ranaut REACTS To Oppenheimer's Sex Scene Featuring Bhagavad Gita: 'Everyone Has Their Own Way Of...'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently praised Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and called it the filmmaker's 'best work' so far. On Twitter, she also reacted to a user who asked her views on the controversial sex scene featuring Bhagavad Gita in the film.

Kangana, who is quite active on social media, heaped praises on Oppenheimer, on Monday, and also revealed her favourite scene from the film, starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role.

Kangana reacts to controversial sex scene in Oppenheimer

Reacting to her tweet in which Kangana called Oppenheimer the 'most important film of out time', a user asked the actress, "What about the scene related to Bhagwad Gita? Seems like intentional."

To this, Kangana replied, "Everyone has their own way of showing devotion, being a Jewish person he won’t see Hindu Gods religiously but in the film if he has devotion or influence of anyone that’s Lord Vishu … now that’s also Bhakti in its raw form."

Earlier today, Kangana also said she loved the part in the film which refers to Bhagavat Gita and Lord Vishnu. "My favourite part is the reference to Bhagavad Gita and Lord Vishnu when he channelises his inner Vishnu. Go watch it, it's a lovely film," she is heard saying in the video.

"Christopher Nolan’s best work so far … Most important film of our time…Most important film of our time… I am so excited I just didn’t want it to end … it has everything I deeply love, I am passionate about Physics and politics …For me this was like a cinematic orgasm… beyond wonderful," she wrote along with the video.

What is Oppenheimer sex scene controversy?

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role, has been in news as several people expressed disappointment over the sex scene featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, considered a holy scripture by the Hindus.

The said scene has triggered online fury in India. A section of social media users also called out Christopher Nolan for hurting religious sentiments.

According to ANI, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to remove the controversial scene from Oppenheimer. Thakur has also warned stringent action against all CBFC members involved in approving the screening of the movie.

A few days back, a section of netizens have also pointed out the same and questioned the CBFC for allowing the release of this film without cutting a scene that can hurt religious sentiments.

Oppenheimer is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film, while Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, his ex-fiancée. The film was released on July 21, 2023, alongside Barbie, both generating huge craze among fans.