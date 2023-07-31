Kangana Ranaut Says Bhagavad Gita Reference In Oppenheimer Is Her 'Favourite' Part: 'It Was Cinematic Orgasm'

After slamming Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has heaped praises on Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. She also revealed her favourite scene from the film, starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role.

Kangana shared a video on her official Instagram account on Monday (July 31) and said that Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan’s 'best work' so far.

The actress also said that she loved the part in the film which refers to Bhagavat Gita and Lord Vishnu. "My favourite part is the reference to Bhagavad Gita and Lord Vishnu when he channelises his inner Vishnu. Go watch it, it's a lovely film," she is heard saying in the video.

"Christopher Nolan’s best work so far … Most important film of our time…Most important film of our time… I am so excited I just didn’t want it to end … it has everything I deeply love, I am passionate about Physics and politics …For me this was like a cinematic orgasm… beyond wonderful," she wrote along with the video.

For those unversed, Oppenheimer never publicly ascribed to the Hindu faith, but he quoted the Bhagavad Gita regularly. Once, Oppenheimer is famously known to have invoked a quote from the Hindu religious scripture - "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds."

Kangana's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in Tejas. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film marks her first solo-directorial film. It also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

