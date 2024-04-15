Kareena Kapoor & John Abraham In One Frame Remind Netizens Of Their Cold War: When Bebo Called Pathaan Actor 'Expressionless'

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and John Abraham were spotted enjoying the thrilling Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 14). Actors and power couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also joined them. Their photos and videos from the stadium have also gone viral on social media platforms.

While celebrities often visit stadiums to enjoy LIVE cricket matches, netizens were surprised to see Kareena and John in one frame. Some of them reminded other social media users of the time when Kareena took a dig at John on national television and even said that she would never share screen space with him.

"Not Bebo sitting in front of the guy she once said she would never work with," a user commented on the post. Another wrote, "But Kareena always hated John Abraham."

Kareena and John's cold war

It all happened in front of filmmaker Karan Johar on his controversial and much talked about chat show, Koffee With Karan, in 2007. Kareena had appeared on one of the episodes with her then-boyfriend, actor Shahid Kapoor.

Kareena, known for her honest, candid and sharp-witted remarks, expressed her reluctance to work with John, and also called him 'expressionless'.

Later, when John appeared on the show, Karan asked him about his equation with Kareena and Shahid. To this, he had replied, "I think they’re pretty sweet. At least Shahid is pretty sweet." Not satisfied with his answer, a curious Karan then asked John about his bond with Kareena. However, the Pathaan actor refused to reply and just stated, "No comments."

It may also be mentioned that there were reports of tension between Kareena and John's ex-girlfriend, actress Bipasha Basu, while they were filming their 2001 film, Ajnabee. In a 2002 interview, Kareena mentioned that Bipasha disagreed with her designer, Vikram Phadnis, during the filming. Kareena also remarked that this dispute was Bipasha's 'only claim to fame'.

Back then, reacting to Kareena's dig at John, Bipasha had also called her an actress with 'too many expressions'.

However, it looks like both Kareena and John have decided to let bygones be bygones. Hoping to see them share screen space as well!