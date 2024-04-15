 MI Vs CSK IPL 2024: Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor Khan Erupt With Joy As MS Dhoni Slams 3 Sixes At Wankhede (VIDEO)
While netizens reacted to the actors hyping MS Dhoni in the stands, it was John Abraham's cameo in Neha's selfies which stole the show

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
article-image

As the two mega champions of the Indian Premiere League -- Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings -- clashed at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, several celebs marked their attendance to witness the epic IPL match. On Monday, actress Neha Dhupia shared her own 'highlights' from the match in which she can be seen enjoying MS Dhoni's knock with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Angad Bedi, John Abraham and others.

Neha took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share several photos and videos from the match, in which she can be seen sharing her excitement with her husband Angad and best friend Bebo. In one of the videos, the three of them can be seen erupting with joy as Dhoni smashed his third six against Hardik Pandya's ball.

"My very own #highlights from last evening! Love the sport… loved the energy … loved our #crew," she captioned her post.

article-image

While netizens reacted to the actors hyping MS Dhoni in the stands, it was John Abraham's cameo in Neha's selfies which stole the show. In a couple of photos, John can be seen looking handsome in a black t-shirt as he flaunted his charming smile at the camera.

"Am i the only one who’s watching John Abraham in these pictures instead of neha," a user wrote, while another commented, "John is clearly stealing the show here".

CSK emerged victorious against MI on Sunday, despite a century by Rohit Sharma. The yellow team won by 20 runs -- the exact number of runs scored by MS Dhoni in the team's final over in just 4 balls.

