WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Collects Discarded Flags After KKR Vs LSG IPL Match, Fans Call Him 'Down To Earth'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen cheering for his team Kolkata Knight Riders during their match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premiere League. While his presence at Eden Gardens was enough to send the spectators into a tizzy, he further won the hearts of netizens too after he was seen picking up discarded KKR flags and helping the stadium staff post the match.

In a video which has now gone viral, SRK can be seen helping the staff declutter the VIP stands where he was seated with daughter Suhana and son AbRam among others during the match. As fans cheered for the King Khan post KKR's victory in the match, the actor was seen picking up all the discarded flags of his team and handing them over to the staff.

Shah Rukh Khan respects everything related to KKR. Collecting flags after the match all by himself..

Unbelievable down to earth guy 🫶 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/hIH1XHPDTE — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.1.0 (@Revamped_SRKC) April 14, 2024

"Shah Rukh Khan respects everything related to KKR. Collecting flags after the match all by himself..Unbelievable down to earth guy," a user commented, while another wrote, "Ek hi Dil kitni baar jeetoge Khan sahab".

Shah Rukh Khan collecting #KKR flags post the match. Ek hi Dil kitni baar jeetoge Khan sahab 💜#ShahRukhKhan #KKRvLSGpic.twitter.com/rabZYqB57g — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) April 14, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan collecting #KKR flags post the match.



Khoon pasine ki mehnat hai isliye itni aehmiyat hai @iamsrk



pic.twitter.com/OS0RkIsRil — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) April 14, 2024

As a service to his fans, SRK also took a lap around the Eden Gardens stadium and waved at the spectators who were ecstatic to see him live in front of them.

Post the match, SRK was also seen waving and greeting his fans with folded hands and thanking them for their support throughout the tournament.

Shah Rukh Khan doing his usual victory lap after KKR's victory in Eden. 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/YFEjktF4Gu — Arijit (@SRKsArijit) April 14, 2024

KKR emerged victorious over LSG by 8 wickets on the auspicious occasion of Bengali New Year on Sunday and the people of Kolkata had more than one reason to celebrate the day. Shah Rukh too was overjoyed as KKR presented an impactful spectacle in front of him and the crowd.