 KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match 28: Hosts Kolkata To Bowl First At Eden Gardens, Shamar Joseph To Debut For Lucknow
The Eden Gardens is hosting the all-important IPL 2024 clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Toss Update:

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2024 clash at the Eden Gardens. With the Lucknow Super Giants yet to lose to the Knight Riders, the visiting side will hope to maintain that record on Sunday.

The Knight Riders three consecutive wins in the first three games before losing to the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk. The Kolkata-based franchise have brought in an extra pacer in Harshit Rana in place of Anukul Roy for the clash.

The Lucknow Super Giants suffered their 2nd loss in the previous game to the Delhi Capitals after a defeat in their opening fixture before registering a hattrick of victories over Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. The Super Giants have carried out three changes for the clash, leaving out Devdutt Padikkal, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Arshad Khan for Deepak Hooda, Shamar Joseph, and Mohsin Khan.

Playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants:

KKR playing XI: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

LSG playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur.

