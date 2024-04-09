Viral Video: Ravindra Jadeja Teases Chepauk Crowd By Walking Out To Bat Before MS Dhoni In IPL 2024 Clash vs KKR, Leaves CSK Camp In Splits

Ravindra Jadeja teased the Chepauk crowd. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja teased the crowd during the 2nd innings of the IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders by walking out to bat ahead of MS Dhoni at Chepauk. In the video emerged on social media, Jadeja strode out with his gloves and bat before returning back, leaving the CSK camp in splits.

Dhoni walked out to a massive roar from the fans at Chepauk as he walked out to bat when the Super Kings needed 3 runs to win. The 42-year-old could ultimately score only a single and stayed unbeaten, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hitting the winning runs in the form of a boundary to fashion a seven-wicket win for their side.

Ravindra Jadeja earns Player of the Match award for his outstanding bowling spell:

Meanwhile, the Saurashtra all-rounder was outstanding throughout the match as his four-over spell triggered Knight Riders' collapse. He also took the catch off Phil Salt, who perished in the first ball of the innings to Tushar Deshpande and took one off Shreyas Iyer as well.

As far as the veteran's bowling spell goes, Jadeja struck thrice within his 2 overs, dismissing Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, and Venkatesh Iyer. With a modest 138 to get, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a calculated 67* and saw important contributions from Daryl Mitchell and Shivam Dube to see the hosts over the line.

With that, the Super Kings registered their 3rd win and consigned KKR to their first loss.