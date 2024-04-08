 CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Drops A Fairly Simple Catch Off Andre Russell's Bat; Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Drops A Fairly Simple Catch Off Andre Russell's Bat; Viral Video

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Drops A Fairly Simple Catch Off Andre Russell's Bat; Viral Video

MS Dhoni dropped a fairly simple catch during the IPL 2024 clash between CSK and KKR at Chepauk.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni drops a catch. | (Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings' keeper-batter MS Dhoni dropped a fairly simple catch during the IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 clash at the Chepauk on Monday. A video of the same has gone viral as the netizens have been stunned by the drop, given the 42-year-old's keeping standards.

Read Also
‘Aapko India Ka Next Defence Minister Hona Chahiye’: LSG Posts Hilarious Video With Skipper KL...
article-image

The incident occurred in the 18th over of the innings as Andre Russell chased a wide delivery from Mustafizur Rahman and it caught the toe end of his bat. Dhoni flung himself to his right, but did not quite put in the dive as the ball touched his glove before going to the ground, denying him a wicket.

Nevertheless, it didn't cost the Super Kings a lot as Tushar Deshpande got the better of the Jamaican in the very next over as the right-hander holed out to Daryl Mitchell at long-on.

Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande keep the Kolkata Knight Riders to 137-9:

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande were the cheif wreckers of Kolkata's batting unit as the home side kept them to only 137-9 in 20 overs. The Knight Riders had a horror start, losing Phil Salt in the first ball of the innings. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Sunil Narine plotted their recovery with a 56-run stand before Ravindra Jadeja triggered a collapse.

Jadeja struck thrice inside two overs to finish with figures of 4-0-18-3. Deshpande also took 3 wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman snared a couple, followed by Maheesh Theekshana managing a solitary one. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for the Knight Riders with 34.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Match 22: Ravindra Jadeja Triggers Kolkata's Batting Collapse To Keep Them To...

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 Match 22: Ravindra Jadeja Triggers Kolkata's Batting Collapse To Keep Them To...

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Drops A Fairly Simple Catch Off Andre Russell's Bat; Viral Video

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Drops A Fairly Simple Catch Off Andre Russell's Bat; Viral Video

Sumit Nagal Creates History, Becomes 1st Indian To Qualify For Monte Carlo Masters Singles' Main...

Sumit Nagal Creates History, Becomes 1st Indian To Qualify For Monte Carlo Masters Singles' Main...

Video: KKR Fans Stopped From Carrying Banners, Posters Inside Chennai Stadium Ahead Of CSK Clash

Video: KKR Fans Stopped From Carrying Banners, Posters Inside Chennai Stadium Ahead Of CSK Clash

‘I Did Not Expect It From India’: Babar Azam On Fans Chanting His Name During ODI World Cup...

‘I Did Not Expect It From India’: Babar Azam On Fans Chanting His Name During ODI World Cup...