Viral Video Shows Shubman Gill Advising Virat Kohli To Take DRS On Day 2 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Virat Kohli's decision to not take the DRS on day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh attracting plenty of attention, a section of netizens have called out Shubman Gill for not advising the former captain to opt for the same. However, a viral video shows Gill telling Kohli to take the review, saying 'Lelo' in Hindi, which translates to 'opt for it'.

The incident occurred in the 20th over of the innings as Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto gave the ball to Mehidy Hasan Miraz to bowl a fifth consecutive over. Kohli had played an exquisite pull shot in the first ball of the over, but the off-spinner bounced back by hitting the 35-year-old's front pad. Kettleborough took his time before raising his finger, while Kohli consulted with Gill before walking off.

Here's a video of Gill's conversation with the veteran batter:

India in commanding position despite losing Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli:

Despite losing three wickets by stumps at day 2, the hosts held a commanding 308-run lead. After Bangladesh bowled India out for 376, all the tourists could manage was 149 on the board. Jasprit Bumrah was the chief destroyer with four wickets, while Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj bagged two apiece.

For The Tigers, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, and Mehidy were on board to reduce India to 81/3. Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill will resume for the hosts on day 3.