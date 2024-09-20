'Bat Tha Yaar': Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral As Virat Kohli Walks Off Without Opting For DRS On Day 2 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was visibly baffled as Virat Kohli didn't go for the DRS despite a visible spike on bat on replays as umpire Richard Kettleborough adjudged him out lbw on day 2 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Rohit seemed to be saying in Hindi there was bat as the replays showed too.

The incident occurred in the 20th over of the innings as Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto gave the ball to Mehidy Hasan Miraz to bowl a fifth consecutive over. Kohli had played an exquisite pull shot in the first ball of the over, but the off-spinner bounced back by hitting the 35-year-old's front pad. Kettleborough took his time before raising his finger, while Kohli consulted with Shubman Gill before walking off.

However, replays indicated that the ball had hit the inside edge before striking the pad. Commentator Ravi Shastri was shocked, as was Rohit.

Here's how the fans have reacted to the incident in Chennai:

🥹😞😞nalki pakalam paatha inkey 👀👀



So many fans were waiting to watch him bat 😭



Review save pana ena use #ViratKohli #INDvBAN #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/YwiWTz1Foh — RAM ராபர்ட் रहीम (@itsme_rrr9438) September 20, 2024

Virat Kohli and luck, worst than hell 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kCOHNx8bsc — Vahini🕊️ (@fairytaledustt_) September 20, 2024

It was clearly not out. Subham Gill from non striker end should have asked Virat Kohli to take the review. Or else atleast Captain Rohit Sharma and Coach Gautam Gambhir should have intimated it. pic.twitter.com/0JkfJNkqBG — Manoj (@ViratKohli__VK) September 20, 2024

Clear edge, why didn’t Virat Kohli review this? pic.twitter.com/XQBFZkaj6m — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) September 20, 2024

Virat Kohli sahab 😭 pic.twitter.com/Z76nWwO6ly — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) September 20, 2024

It was clearly not out. This is so frustrating to see. Shubman Gill, from the non-striker's end, should have asked Virat Kohli to take DRS. pic.twitter.com/mtnoqPuaho — K¹⁸. (@KrishnaVK_18) September 20, 2024

India in commanding position despite losing Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli:

Despite losing three wickets by stumps at day 2, the hosts held a commanding 308-run lead. After Bangladesh bowled India out for 376, all the tourists could manage was 149 on the board. Jasprit Bumrah was the chief destroyer with four wickets, while Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj bagged two apiece.

For The Tigers, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, and Mehidy were on board to reduce India to 81/3. Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill will resume for the hosts on day 3.