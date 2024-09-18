'Subah Bheege Badam Khate Ho Ki Nahi': Virat Kohli Tells Gautam Gambhir To Ask Rohit Sharma Hilarious Question; Video

Image: X

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir interacted in a interview which was released by the Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) on Wednesday. During the interaction, Kohli and Gambhir had some fun in expense of Team India skipper Rohit Sharma who is known for forgetting things

Gambhir asked, "So Virat, the next guest is Rohit. What do you want me to ask. What should be the first question?". Kohli replied "I think it is a very simple question to Rohit. Ke subah bheege badam khate hai ki nahi (Do you eat soaked almonds in the morning.)"

Both men laughed where Gambhir said that will help Rohit to remember to come in at 11 am in the morning and not at night. "Ke subah 11 bhaje ke jagah, raat ko 11 bhaje na aajaye. (So that he comes in at 11 am in the morning and not 11 pm at night.)"

Kohli said, "So, Rohit that's the first question for you,"

Gautam Gambhir drops hint on India playing XI for 1st Test against Bangladesh

Ahead of the opening test against Bangladesh in Chennai, Gautam Gambhir hinted on going heavy with spinners at Chinnaswamy stadium's spin friendly wicket.

If India does decided to go with spin heavy attack then Gambhir will most probably opt for two pacers. R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will be handling the spin department, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will be the frontline pacers.

Gambhir also confirmed that Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan will have to wait for their chances to play in the final XI. The statement clearly indicates that Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are set to return to the playing XI. Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are expected to be the first four batters in the playing XI for the opening test.