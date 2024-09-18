WATCH: BCCI Releases Trailer Of Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Special Interview Ahead Of IND vs BAN Tests

Image: X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday launched the trailer of special interview between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir ahead of the upcoming India versus Bangladesh series. In the trailer Gaum Gambir talks about the innings played by him in Napiuer and innings of Virat Kohli against Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy in 2014.

This interview is indeed very special since Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are two strong personalities who aren't afraid to share their opinions, both on and off the field.

Despite their past clashes, when Gambhir was appointed as the head coach of India, fans wondered how he would get along with Kohli. However, both players have shown professionalism, publicly expressing their respect for each other. Gambhir has always praised Kohli, and Kohli values professionalism, making their collaboration during the recent Sri Lanka tour smooth.

Gambhir-Kohli gear up for first Test Vs Bangladesh

Both Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were captures in animate mood as Team India gear up for the test series against Bangladesh. This will be the first assignment for Gambhir in the longest format of the game after taking over the head coach's role recently.

India are the overwhelming favourites in their upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh. The first of the two-match Test series, begins on Thursday, September 19, at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This will be the third Test series between the two nations on Indian soil and the ninth overall.